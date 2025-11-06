Eubanks is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Matt George of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

Domantas Sabonis (ribs) is out for Wednesday's game, so Eubanks will draw the spot-start and he'll be joined in the first unit by Russell Westbrook, DeMar DeRozan, Dennis Schroder and Nique Clifford. In Eubanks' previous start this season he finished with four points, four rebounds, two steals and four blocks over 22 minutes.