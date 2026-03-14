Eubanks has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Clippers due to left thumb soreness.

Eubanks was sidelined for approximately two weeks in December due to a left thumb avulsion fracture. It's not clear whether he recently aggravated the injury or it's simply managing the issue. Regardless, Eubanks will sit for the front end of the Kings' back-to-back set, and his next opportunity to play is Sunday against the Jazz. Dylan Cardwell should operate in an elevated role off the bench in Eubanks' absence.