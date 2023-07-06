Murray logged 41 points (11-20 FG, 6-11 3PT, 13-15 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and four blocks in 31 minutes of Wednesday's 95-83 Summer League win over Miami.

Murray once again was the best player on the floor, following up a 29-point outing in Sacramento's Summer League opener with a 41-point outburst. After two outstanding showings in the California Classic, Murray's Summer League action will come to a close, as he won't play in Las Vegas, per Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee. After showing off an improved ability to create his own shots off the dribble, Murray could be in line for a sophomore leap in 2023-24 as the Kings' expected starting power forward.