Murray (back) is questionable to play Wednesday against New Orleans.
Murray is dealing with lower back soreness. He exited Monday's contest against the Pelicans and was unable to return for the second half. Kessler Edwards finished the game in his place, so he and Harrison Barnes would likely be tasked with enlarged roles if Murray is unable to suit up Wednesday.
