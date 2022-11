Murray finished with three points (1-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds, one block and one steal in 23 minutes during Friday's 122-104 loss to the Celtics.

Murray is now 2-of-21 from beyond the arc across his last five games. The rookie logged double-digit rebounds for the first time in his career, but his cold spell offensively overshadows his supplementary stats. Through 16 contests, Murray is shooting 39.9 percent from the field on 9.6 shots per game.