Monk was ejected from Sunday's game against the Pistons in the fourth quarter after being assessed his second technical foul, Mike Curtis of The Detroit News reports.

Monk shoved Killian Hayes following a layup in the fourth quarter and was tossed from the matchup since he was issued his second technical foul. Prior to his departure, he posted eight points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two steals and a rebound in 19 minutes. It seems unlikely that his ejection will lead to a suspension, so he'll likely be available Tuesday in Memphis.