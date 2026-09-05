The Kings signed Ben Simmons to a one-year deal Friday, adding another playmaker to Sacramento's second unit who could challenge Monk for playing time.

Simmons ended up sitting out the entire 2025-26 campaign but will return to The Association this season. He's a versatile defender who could take on a meaningful role thanks to his playmaking ability, though Simmons' arrival may result in fewer minutes for Monk. Monk averaged 12.5 points, 3.0 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 22.0 minutes per tilt across 62 regular-season games (three starts) last season, marking his fewest minutes per game since he played for the Hornets in the 2020-21 campaign. Aside from Simmons, Monk also faces competition for playing time from rookie No. 7 overall pick Darius Acuff, Nique Clifford and Emanuel Sharp. Monk has a $21.6 million player option for 2027-28 and remains a candidate to be traded after having been the subject of trade rumors throughout the 2025-26 season.