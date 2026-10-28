Monk racked up three points (1-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds and six assists across 13 minutes during Tuesday's 130-103 loss to the Spurs.

Monk has yet to play more than 13 minutes in any game this season, leaving him well outside the top 350 in standard leagues. Despite a proven ability to be a solid contributor, it appears as though Sacramento has other ideas when it comes to allowing him to play meaningful basketball. He should remain on watchlists, just in case the tide turns at any point. For now, he can be safely ignored in all formats.