Monk registered 15 points (5-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal in 16 minutes during Monday's 123-107 loss to San Antonio.

Monk made the most of his opportunities off the bench, and his ability to produce offensively in limited playing time can't be overlooked. However, logging just 26 combined minutes over his last two appearances makes him hard to trust as an everyday starter in standard fantasy leagues. His numbers are also down -- despite scoring 15 points Monday, he's averaging just 7.9 points per game overall, his lowest mark since his rookie year in 2017-18.