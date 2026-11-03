Monk registered 24 points (9-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, seven assists and one block across 30 minutes during Monday's 115-100 win over Dallas.

Monk delivered one of Sacramento's best offensive performances, finishing one point behind Darius Acuff for the team lead while knocking down five triples. He also paced the Kings with seven assists and posted a game-high plus-27 rating. Monk's combination of perimeter scoring and playmaking makes him an intriguing fantasy option when he receives this level of playing time, although his production could fluctuate in Sacramento's crowded backcourt.