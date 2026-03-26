Kings' Patrick Baldwin: Moving back to bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Baldwin will come off the bench Thursday night against Orlando, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.
Baldwin drew his first start of the season Tuesday against Charlotte and logged a season-high 28 minutes. However, he'll shift to the bench for Thursday's action with Precious Achiuwa returning to the court.
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