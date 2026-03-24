Kings' Patrick Baldwin: Starting vs. Hornets
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Baldwin will start Tuesday's game against Charlotte, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.
Baldwin will draw his first start of the 2025-26 campaign, and he'll be tapped to fill in at power forward for Precious Achiuwa (back). Baldwin is averaging 3.5 points and 2.4 rebounds in 9.4 minutes over eight games this year for the Kings, but he'll presumably be much more involved Tuesday evening.
More News
-
Kings' Patrick Baldwin: Sitting out Saturday•
-
Kings' Patrick Baldwin: Inactive for Tuesday's loss•
-
Kings' Patrick Baldwin: Lands two-way deal with Sacramento•
-
Patrick Baldwin: Contract expires Sunday•
-
76ers' Patrick Baldwin: Joining Philly on 10-day deal•
-
Clippers' Patrick Baldwin: Not available Friday•