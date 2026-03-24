Baldwin will start Tuesday's game against Charlotte, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

Baldwin will draw his first start of the 2025-26 campaign, and he'll be tapped to fill in at power forward for Precious Achiuwa (back). Baldwin is averaging 3.5 points and 2.4 rebounds in 9.4 minutes over eight games this year for the Kings, but he'll presumably be much more involved Tuesday evening.