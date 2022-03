Burks supplied 18 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 33 minutes during Sunday's 104-102 win over the Pistons.

Burks provided two key plays down the stretch, including a final three-pointer that put the game out of reach. Burks has enjoyed a productive March, averaging 13.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists over 14 games.