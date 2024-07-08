The Knicks signed Hukporti to a two-way pact on Monday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

The final pick of the 2024 Draft secured a two-way deal with the Knicks, and he will likely spend most of his time with their G League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks. Hukporti played overseas with Riesen Ludwigsburg in the German Bundesliga and spent time in the Australian NBL in 2023-24. Across 43 games in both leagues in 2023-24, the 22-year-old averaged 8.0 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks across 17.7 minutes per game.