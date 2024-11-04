The Knicks converted Hukporti from a two-way contract to a two-year standard NBA contract Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports. The second year of the contract is a team option.

The No. 58 overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft, Hukporti has appeared in four of the Knicks' first five games of the season, missing his lone field-goal attempt while pulling down seven rebounds and blocking four shots across 29 total minutes. The Knicks had opened the campaign with only 12 players on the 15-man roster, but because league rules require teams to have at least 14 players on standard contracts for no more than 28 days during a season, Hukporti was upgraded from his two-way deal to help fulfill the roster requirement. While the fact that he's been moved off a two-way deal means he won't be restricted to the amount of games in which he can be active for the Knicks, Hukporti still looks to be on the outside looking in for a rotation spot, even while fellow big men Mitchell Robinson (ankle) and Precious Achiuwa (hamstring) remain sidelined. Jericho Sims appears to have at least temporarily settled in as the Knicks' preferred backup center behind Karl-Anthony Towns.