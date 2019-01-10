Knicks' Enes Kanter: Officially questionable for Friday

Kanter (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Pacers, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.

Kanter did not participate in Thursday's practice due to an illness, so it's not surprising to see the big man officially listed as questionable. Look for an update on how Kanter is feeling to come following shootaround Friday morning.

