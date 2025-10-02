Knicks' Garrison Mathews: Makes impact off bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mathews racked up nine points (3-4 FG, 3-4 3Pt), one rebound and two assists across 10 minutes during Thursday's 99-84 win over the 76ers.
Mathews made his presence felt in only 10 minutes off the bench in his team's preseason opener. He was incredibly efficient from beyond the arc, shooting 75 percent from deep.
