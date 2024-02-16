Coach Tom Thibodeau said Friday that Hartenstein is expected to return to action right after the All-Star break, Stefan Bondy of the New York Post reports.
Hartenstein missed the Knicks' last three contests due to left Achilles tendinopathy. However, it appears the 25-year-old big man will target Feb. 22 against Philadelphia as a return date.
