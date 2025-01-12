Brunson finished Sunday's 140-106 win over the Bucks with 44 points (16-26 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one steal across 29 minutes.

Brunson got off to a hot start early with 23 points in the first quarter, marking a career-high scoring haul for any period. He ended up clearing the 40-point threshold for the second time this season, despite sustaining an apparent right shoulder injury on a drive to the basket early in the third quarter. He checked back into the contest with 3:34 remaining in the quarter, then stayed in the game for the first six minutes of the fourth before being lifted with 5:48 remaining while the Knicks held a 28-point lead. Brunson then left the bench and headed to the locker room after checking out of the contest, presumably to receive additional maintenance for his shoulder. According to James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, Brunson's shoulder issue doesn't appear to be anything serious, though his status will still be worthy of monitoring heading into the second leg of a back-to-back set Monday versus the Pistons.