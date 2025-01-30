Brunson had a team-high 30 points (10-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds, 15 assists, one block and two steals in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 122-112 win over the Nuggets.

Brunson was a force on both ends of the floor for the Knicks on Wednesday, leading the team with 30 points and 15 assists while delivering a full stat line. Over his last eight games, the superstar floor general has averaged 27.6 points, 7.8 assists, 2.5 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 2.8 three-pointers in 36.9 minutes. Additionally, Brunson is shooting 53.3 percent from the field and 46.8 percent from three-point land during this span.