Brunson (calf) recorded 26 points (11-21 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 37 minutes during Friday's 108-85 win over Orlando.

Brunson led the way for New York in Friday's outing, pacing all Knicks in scoring and assists while finishing one dime short of a double-double in a balanced performance. Brunson, who also tallied a team-high-tying steals total, matched a season high in steals in the victory. He has recorded at least 20 points and eight assists in 12 outings this season.