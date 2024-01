Hart won't start Monday's game against Minnesota, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

After a blockbuster trade Saturday, the Knicks had only nine players available versus the Pacers, so Hart drew a spot start. However, O.G. Anunoby is ready to make his Knicks debut Monday, so he'll slide into the starting lineup, sending Hart to the bench. As a reserve this season, Hart has averaged 6.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 0.9 steals in 26.8 minutes per game.