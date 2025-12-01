Hart chipped in 20 points (8-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt), 12 rebounds, seven assists and three steals in 35 minutes during Sunday's 116-94 victory over Toronto.

Hart led the Knicks in rebounds, assists and steals in the win, and New York has now gone 4-0 with Hart in the starting lineup. He's been remarkable over that four-game stretch, scoring 17.0 points on 53.3 percent shooting from the field and 84.6 percent at the stripe to go with 7.0 assists, 11.8 rebounds and 2.8 steals a night.