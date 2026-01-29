Hart had 22 points (7-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, six assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 119-92 victory over the Raptors.

The ankle did not appear to be much of an issue for Hart on Wednesday, as he was all over the place defensively and matched his season high in scoring. The Knicks are riding a four-game win streak, and they've been undefeated this season when Hart has had at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists.