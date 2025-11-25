Hart will start Monday's game against the Nets, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

With Mitchell Robinson (illness) and Landry Shamet (shoulder) joining OG Anunoby (hamstring) on the sidelines, Miles McBride and Josh Hart will enter the starting lineup. The 30-year-old forward has scored in double figures in five straight games, averaging 12.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 29.0 minutes per contest during that span.