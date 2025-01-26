Hart filled out the stat sheet with 20 points (8-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 18 rebounds, 11 assists, two blocks and one steal in 40 minutes during Saturday's 143-120 win over the Kings.

The guard has been lights out all season, but is particularly heating up of late, having logged two triple-doubles and a double-double in his last five games. He's now tied for fourth in total triple-doubles this season with six and remains a high value fantasy option, particularly in category leagues. His next outing comes Monday against the Grizzlies.