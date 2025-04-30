Hart tallied 15 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's Game 5 against the Pistons.

Hart made a positive impact on both the offensive and defensive ends Tuesday but wasn't able to prevent a narrow loss. Hart took a hard fall with 2:57 remaining in the fourth quarter and went back to the locker room, only to return to action with 0:27 left in the game. The 30-year-old forward appears to have avoided a serious injury and should be able to suit up for Game 6 on Thursday.