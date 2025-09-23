Hart said Tuesday that he will play through his finger injury this season and address it next offseason, ESPN's Tim Bontemps reports.

Hart underwent finger surgery in July, but he recently re-aggravated it. He said he'll probably wear a splint on it this season before trying to get it taken care of again next summer. Hart added that if he doesn't feel like he's able to be himself because of the issue, then he'll consider dealing with it sooner. With training camp about to start up, this wasn't the update prospective fantasy managers were hoping for, but it's not a surprise to hear that Hart wants to power through it.