Towns recorded 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-4 FT), 22 rebounds, four assists and three steals in 42 minutes during Friday's 117-107 loss to Oklahoma City.

Towns has been on a tear on both ends of the court of late, and the star big man notched a fourth straight double-double despite the Knicks' fourth-quarter meltdown in this game. He has had 26 double-doubles across his last 29 games since the beginning of November, averaging 25.0 points, 14.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. Furthermore, this was his fourth game with at least 20 rebounds this season, something he didn't do often during his previous seasons with Minnesota.