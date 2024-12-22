Shamet agreed to a one-year deal with the Knicks on Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Shamet previously signed a one-year contract with the Knicks prior to training camp, but after dislocating his right shoulder during the preseason he was cut shortly before the season opener. After being selected by the Westchester Knicks in the 2024 G League Draft and averaging 10.7 points in 25.8 minutes over his three appearances with the affiliate once he was cleared for game action Dec. 16, Shamet is now ready to reclaim a spot on the Knicks' 15-man roster. He'll provide depth on the wing behind starters Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart, though Shamet won't necessarily be assured a regular spot in the rotation.