McBride produced 25 points (9-16 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and six assists in 37 minutes during Thursday's 126-113 loss to the Warriors.

McBride stepped into the starting lineup Thursday without Jalen Brunson (ankle), and he came through in a big way. The 25-year-old tied his season high in scoring and fell one triple shy of tying his season best in made treys. McBride will move back to the bench once Brunson is cleared to return, but he's been effective even as a reserve, averaging 15.5 points, 3.8 made threes, 2.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists in eight January appearances.