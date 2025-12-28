site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Knicks' Miles McBride: Questionable against Pelicans
RotoWire Staff
McBride (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Pelicans.
McBride could miss a ninth consecutive game due to a left ankle sprain. If he is unable to suit up, Jordan Clarkson and Tyler Kolek could continue to see expanded roles.
