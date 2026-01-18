Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Pulls down 10 rebounds in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson logged one point (0-1 FG, 1-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block in 19 minutes during Saturday's 106-99 loss to Phoenix.
This was Robinson's fourth consecutive double-digit rebounding effort and his third straight game with at least one swat. He usually won't do much in the points department, but if you need some help in boards and blocks, Robinson is worth a roster spot.
