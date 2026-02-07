Robinson accumulated four points (2-2 FG) and three rebounds across 20 minutes during Friday's 118-80 loss to Detroit.

With Karl-Anthony Towns (eye) ruled out prior to tipoff, Robinson was inserted into the starting lineup. Despite the promotion, Robinson failed to have any sort of tangible impact, logging just 20 minutes in the blowout loss. Rough night aside, Robinson has added a level of consistency to his game over the past month, averaging 9.5 rebounds and 2.0 combined steals and blocks in 21.9 minutes per game across his last 13 games.