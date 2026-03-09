default-cbs-image
Robinson is out for Monday's game against the Clippers due to left ankle injury management.

The Knicks are holding Robinson out of action for the second leg of their back-to-back set. New York should lean on Karl-Anthony Towns at center in Robinson's absence, while Ariel Hukporti should take over as the No. 2 big man Monday.

