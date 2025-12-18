Robinson (ankle) won't play in Thursday's game against the Pacers, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

Thursday is first part of a back-to-back, so the Knicks are opting to hold Robinson out for left ankle injury management. Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) is also sidelined Thursday, which leaves New York in position to experiment with small-ball lineups. In terms of a potential streaming option, Guerschon Yabusele stands out as the most likely candidate to soak up the lion's share of the center minutes.