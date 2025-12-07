Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Starting sans Towns
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson will start against the Magic on Sunday.
With Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) sidelined, Robinson will enter the starting five for the first time since Nov. 22. In nine starts so far this season, the big man has averaged 4.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 17.1 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Will play vs. Jazz•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Won't play vs. Hornets•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Muted impact in loss•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Available for Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Listed out with illness•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Dealing with illness•