Robinson will start against the Magic on Sunday.

With Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) sidelined, Robinson will enter the starting five for the first time since Nov. 22. In nine starts so far this season, the big man has averaged 4.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 17.1 minutes per contest.

