Anunoby totaled 21 points (7-14 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 40 minutes during Monday's 109-97 loss to the Rockets.

The 27-year-old finished as the Knicks' second-highest scorer behind Jalen Brunson (29) in the loss. Moreover, Anunoby displayed his value as a three-and-D specialist, racking up three steals-plus-blocks and draining a season-high five threes on six attempts. The forward continues to stuff the stat sheet, and he has shot an extremely efficient 44.8 percent from downtown through six regular-season outings.