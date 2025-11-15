Anunoby has been ruled out for the remainder of Friday's game against the Heat due to a left hamstring strain.

Anunoby went back to the locker room in the first quarter and was quickly ruled out with a strained hamstring. With the Knicks already without Jalen Brunson (ankle), Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns are likely to shoulder most of the offensive load, while Anunoby's absence could mean more opportunities for Landry Shamet, Josh Hart and Jordan Clarkson. Anunoby's next chance to play will come Friday against Miami.