Anunoby (hamstring) recorded 11 points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and one assist across 23 minutes in Friday's 146-112 win over the Jazz.

Suiting up for the first time since Nov. 14 after a nine-game absence due to a left hamstring strain, Anunoby was on an unspecified minute restriction, and the Knicks' blowout win allowed head coach Mike Brown to keep his playing time in check. Anunoby didn't provide any especially noteworthy production in his return, but assuming he's cleared for more minutes in the Knicks' next game Sunday versus the Magic, fantasy managers can probably feel comfortable activating him.