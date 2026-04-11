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Knicks' OG Anunoby: Ruled out for Sunday
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1 min read
Anunoby (ankle) won't play Sunday versus the Hornets.
Anunoby will skip New York's final regular-season game after twisting his ankle during Friday's win over the Raptors. His absence should lead to more minutes for Mohamed Diawara and Jeremy Sochan.
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