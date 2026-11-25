Anunoby (calf) participated in on-court work for the first time since sustaining the injury, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Anunoby has missed New York's last two games due to soreness in his left calf, and he's slated to miss his third consecutive regular-season outing Wednesday against Cleveland. However, this is a positive sign for the 29-year-old, and the Knicks will continue to provide updates on his status when they are available. Anunoby's next chance to take the court will come Friday versus Miami.