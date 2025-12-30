Anunoby ended with 23 points (8-22 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals across 37 minutes during Monday's 130-125 win over the Pelicans.

The Pelicans kept things close, but their defense was unable to curb a standout performance from Anunoby, who logged his second consecutive double-double after hitting the milestone against the Hawks in the previous game. Anunoby launched a season-high 22 shot attempts in the win, and although he had trouble finding the bottom of the basket from beyond the arc, his all-around defensive performance offset the slight deficiency.