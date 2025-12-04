Anunoby (hamstring) is being listed as questionable for Friday's game versus Utah, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

Anunoby was recently cleared for contact work, and it sounds like he's responded well to the increased workload. We'll have a better idea of his status based on his activity level at Friday's shootaround, but if he is able to get back out there, Josh Hart or Miles McBride would likely head back to the second unit.