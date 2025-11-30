Head coach Mike Brown said Sunday that Anunoby (hamstring) still doesn't have a timetable for his return to game action, though he has done some controlled on-court work, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Anunoby has yet to be cleared for contact but has done controlled 3-on-3 scrimmaging. The 28-year-old forward sustained the left hamstring strain Nov. 14, and he can be considered week-to-week until the Knicks provide another update on his status. Until Anunoby returns, Josh Hart, Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele will likely see increased minutes.