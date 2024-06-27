Dadiet was selected by the Knicks with the No. 25 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

With plenty of proven depth on the wing after the addition of Mikal Bridges and the return of OG Anunoby (hamstring), Dadiet will likely factor into New York's long-term plans instead of being an instant contributor. The Frenchman turns 19 in July and stands 6-foot-8 with a smooth shooting stroke. Dadiet has all the tools to grow into an impactful NBA wing. He can score on all three levels and isn't afraid to create for himself. While he'll need some time to develop into a more well-rounded player, Dadiet could be an offensive weapon down the line.