Achiuwa racked up two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals across 19 minutes during Wednesday's 108-100 loss to Atlanta.

Achiuwa tallied four defensive stats, salvaging an otherwise quiet performance. The Knicks continue to run a shallow rotation, typically preventing their bench unit from playing significant minutes. Although Achiuwa appears locked in as the backup center, he would need Karl-Anthony Towns to miss time to have any chance at putting up consistent production on both ends of the floor.