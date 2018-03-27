Knicks' Trey Burke: Drops 42 points Monday
Burke poured in 42 points (19-31 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding 12 assists, one rebound and one steal across 41 minutes in Monday's 137-128 loss to the Hornets.
Burke kept the Knicks in this one for the entirety of the game, but in the end Kemba Walker was too much in the extra period. Burke still went on to score a career-high in points while earning a double-double with a dozen dimes, as he continues to impress in the Knicks' lost season.
