Jemison had two points (1-2 FG) and one steal across six minutes during Friday's 118-80 loss to Detroit.

Jemison moved into the rotation for just the ninth time this season, closing the game as a result of an embarrassing loss to the Pistons. Although Jemison has suited up for three of the past four games, there is no reason to think that he will be playing a meaningful role moving forward. He can be ignored in all redraft formats.