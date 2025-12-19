Jemison ended with five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block in 18 minutes during Thursday's 114-113 win over the Pacers.

Jemison took advantage of his few opportunities and recorded his most minutes this season. The Knicks were without Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) and Mitchell Robinson (ankle) on Thursday, so it's unlikely Jemison, who's operating on a two-way deal, will take on a major role moving forward. However, he could be a reliable option for rebounds when included in the rotation.